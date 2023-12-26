Actor Doyin Hassan celebrates baby’s arrival after 24 years of waiting

Veteran actor and producer, Doyin Hassan, popularly known for his roles in the Mount Zion Faith Ministries, and his wife have announced the arrival of their child “after 24 years of toils and struggles.”

Hassan revealed this in photos shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

The caption of the 54-year-old read, “God is Faithful!!!! After 24 years of toils and struggles. He came forth at last!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

Also Read:

Recall that the actor lost his first wife, Bolanle Doyin-Hassan, in December 2020.