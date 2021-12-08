Actor Chinedu Ikedieze ‘Aki’ shows off son for first time

Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as ‘Aki’ has shared an adorable photo with his ‘son’ sparking reactions on social media.

In the photo, the actor and his son were donned in matching colours of tops with different colours of joggers.

While the father was spotted in a yellow joggers, the little boy wore a carton-coloured trousers.

Tweeps wasted no time to gush over the photos of the legendary actor and his son.

Read some of their reactions below:

@Pineapplemodel said, “The baby will grow up to realize what a legend he has as a father.”

@wildflower__b: “E fit tall pass him papa o.” kings_thing “Stand up I wan check something.”

“I hope he’s not already 20yrs?” @sleek_macqueen said.

@mckpolokpolo: “Why e kneel down hope is not what am thinking sha.”

@beulah_lovelyn stated that, “Son don tall pass hin papa , papa kukuma kneel down make e no Dey obvious awwww so cuties.”