An Owerri, Imo State-based rights activist, Chizoba Iheka, has called on relevant authorities to probe the alleged killing of a businessman, Noel Chigbu, in the city.

Iheka, a legal practitioner, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

He alleged that Chigbu was murdered by operatives of the Nigerian Army in an “extra-judicial” manner.

He, therefore, challenged army authorities to identify and prosecute the team of soldiers that allegedly perpetrated the act to forestall a similar incident in future.

The deceased, who hailed from Umuocham in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, was reportedly killed on April 30 at Akwa-Akuma in Owerri.

The activist described the death of Chigbu, who left a pregnant wife and two underaged children behind, as unfortunate.

He said: “The soldiers say he disobeyed traffic rules and shot from the back of his car.

“But there was blood stain on the leather seat of his new Toyota Camry car, yet, no bullet pierced through the backseat.

“It is not embedded in the Constitution of the country that security operatives should shoot at traffic law offenders or even kill them.

“I therefore condemn this extrajudicial, absurd, insensible and inhuman act.

“I understand that our security operatives are there to protect us, but this must be done lawfully so that the aim of their operations does not get defeated.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Babatunde Zubairu, the Public Relations Officer, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Obinze, near Owerri, confirmed the incident.

Zubairu said: “It happened and I have spoken on it repeatedly.

“A petition has been written by the family members of the deceased and copied 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze and the Army Headquarters.”

He urged journalists to be objective in their reportage of the incident.