A gender activist, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, expressed shock over the death of renowned activist and civil society giant, Esther Uzoma, after a surgery in Abuja.

Okewale-Sonaiya, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, said Uzoma was an “encyclopaedia of everything human rights.

“She is the guiding light in so many issues that she fought for in order to better the lives of the vulnerable.

“She is someone I admire a lot.

“I call her a mobile encyclopaedia of everything human right and gender.

“Her head is a dictionary, a book and a Bible.

“She is a Bible of human rights.

“She is a definition of a truly learned person.

“She will be sorely missed.

“Whenever she sees women doing things, she gives her support.

“It is indeed a painful loss.

“Her voice is very loud when it comes to justice, equity and women.

“She was a jolly good fellow who loves to have fun and crack jokes.”

Okewale-Sonaiya added that the late activist had left indelible mark in the cause before her death without considering financial rewards.

She said: “I met her two years ago through her close friend, Ebere Ifendu, President of Women in Politics.

“She is very passionate about her work, gender issues and justice.

“She was very proactive in the gender initiative process.

“Her energy level and commitment to human rights is top notch.

“She is one of the people I respect when it come to driving our democratic reforms.

“Esther does not mince her words.”

Okewale-Sonaiya expressed her condolences to Uzoma’s family and friends, urging them to take solace in the fact that Esther had gone to rest with God.

She said: “When good people die, there is no sorrow because my Bible tells me they have gone to a better place, so Esther is in a better place where there is no corruption, pain, unrest, stress, backbiting.

“She has gone to a place of rest, full of peace.”

NAN reports that Uzoma was a Nigerian Lawyer and Civil Rights Activist.

She was the convener of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room and National Coordinator of Proactive Gender Initiatives.

NAN.