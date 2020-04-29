A Women’s Rights Activist, Hajia Yetunde Jatto, has advised the Kwara State Commissioner for Enterprise, Femi Whyte, to offer public apology for insulting a female politician in the state.

Whyte had accused a woman in the state of infidelity on a live TNT radio programme between 8:30pm and 10pm on April 23 in Ilorin.

Reacting reacting to the comment, the activist expressed dissatisfaction over what she described as unguarded comments by a top public official.

Jatto told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that such unguarded utterances should not have come from a public office holder, especially while featuring on a live radio programme.

According to her, it is quite uncouth for a public office holder to go on air and be alleging that a married woman, that is still under a legitimate husband, has been unfaithful to her husband.

She said: “Such a public attack on a woman is capable of undermining female participation in partisan politics, a development that is not good for our polity.

“I want to call on the gender based organisations to rise up to their responsibility and be more proactive in giving helping hand to women right violation in the society.”

Jatto described women as the most vulnerable in the society despite their critical role in ensuring a better society.

The activist charged parents to give the girl-child the right to quality education, saying it is part of a strategic national development.

She also called on people in positions of authority to create a shield around women in public places.

This, she said, was because women were critical to the social economic development of any society and country.

Jatto therefore urged the Commissioner to, as a matter of honour, tender an unreserved public apology to the woman and all the women in the state, saying: “An attack on a woman is an attack on all women.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner is yet to respond to several call and a text message sent to his phone.