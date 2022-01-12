Action’s biggest stars ready to keep you on the edge of the seat on new M-Net Movies Men Of Action Pop-Up Channel

After a long day at work, the trill that comes with an exciting, suspense filled, nerve racking action filled movie is always unmatched. Seeing your favourite stars keep you on the edge of your seat praying for their survival is always a sight to behold. Thankfully M-Net movie has listed and is back with an action packed pop up channel, Men of Action.

What do Denzel Washington, Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson and Idris Elba have in common? Aside from being some of the biggest names in Hollywood, they are the leading men who will be on the explosive new M-Net Movies Men of Action pop-up channel this year.

From 21 January to 6 February 2022, DStv Channel 111, Men of Action will feature blockbusters and action classics starring big names with even bigger guns. Some of the movies to look out for are: The high-octane flicks include the gritty 21 Bridges, starring the late Chadwick Boseman; the hilarious The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and the ridiculously fun Snakes on a Plane starring Samuel L. Jackson; Inside Man starring Denzel Washington; and A Man Apart starring Vin Diesel.

Other channel highlights include:

American Gangster: One of Denzel Washington’s most celebrated roles, the film tells the story of the rise and fall of drug lord Frank Lucas.

Pacific Rim: Starring Idris Elba, this sci-fi action film directed by Guillermo del Toro is set in the future, when the earth is at war with sea monsters.

Rush Hour: The Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan comedy is a modern buddy cop classic, and it’s about a Hong Kong police officer who teams up with an LA cop to solve a kidnapping case.

Central Intelligence: Action-hero Dwayne Johnson and funnyman Kevin Hart team up for a laugh-a-minute comedy. A mild-mannered accountant is sucked into the spy game by an old high school pal.

The Last Witch Hunter: Vin Diesel delves into the fantasy subgenre in this flick where he plays a witch hunter going after an enemy he thought he had long destroyed.

Whether old school action or sprinkled with a little bit of horror, the heroes and antiheroes on M-Net Movies Men of Action will inject an adrenaline rush into our 2022 viewing. The channel will be available to DStv Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers, with the films also available on DStv Catch Up.

