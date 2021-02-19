Football fans are scheduled to get a bouquet of exciting matches as GOtv brings all the live actions of Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches this season.

All matches scheduled for February 19 to 22 will be shown live on SuperSport.

Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend will see Southampton face Chelsea on Saturday afternoon at 1:30pm live on SS Football (channel 31).

After sharing the spoils with Brighton on the road, Aston Villa will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City on Sunday afternoon at 3pm, live on SS Football (channel 31).

Aston Villa aim to retain their spot in top 10, but the game against Leicester City will be anything but a walk in the park for Jack Grealish and Co.

In Spain, the weekend clash starts with Real Betis facing Getafe tonight at 9pm live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The pick of matches for this round will see log leaders, Atletico Madrid, host Levante at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday at 4:15pm and champions Real Madrid will travel to Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid on Saturday night at 9pm, both on SS La Liga (channel 32).

La Liga continues on Sunday with Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves at 4:15pm and Athletic Bilabo vs Villarreal at 9pm, both showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32), the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga.

The headline fixture from Serie A this weekend sees Milan and Internazionale meet in the Derby della Madonnina (Milan derby) on the afternoon of February 21 at 3pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

Not only is this clash about bragging rights in one of Italy’s biggest cities, it will also be key to deciding the Scudetto – with the teams in a pitched battle to try and prevent Juventus claiming a 10th straight title.

Also, Sunday also features a potential thriller between Atalanta and Napoli at 6pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33). Cagliari will face Toronto on Friday 8:45pm while on Saturday, Sassuolo will clash with Bologna at 8:45pm, all airing live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

Football for the weekend ends with Juventus facing Crotone on Monday night at 8:45pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

