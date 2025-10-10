Action Alliance: INEC reacts to claims of disobeying court order

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked reports claiming it disobeyed a judgment of the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, in a case involving the Action Alliance (AA).

In a statement issued on Thursday by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC described the reports as “misleading and mischievous,” stressing that the Commission has already complied with the court’s order delivered on September 29, 2025.

According to the Commission, the judgment directed INEC to formally recognize the AA executive elected on October 7, 2023, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Olumekun explained that INEC filed compliance processes at the Federal High Court in Osogbo on October 6, 2025, tendering its website dashboard as evidence of recognition of the party’s executive.

He noted, however, that a dispute arose when the judgment creditors alleged partial compliance, claiming that the name of the party’s National Chairman, Rufai Omoaje, was omitted.

INEC clarified that the omission was intentional, as Omoaje’s removal as chairman is the subject of a pending appeal before the Supreme Court, following a Court of Appeal judgment that had earlier sacked him.

“The judgment of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the Federal High Court. Hence, the Commission cannot list Omoaje’s name while the appellate court’s decision remains in force,” Olumekun stated.

He urged media organizations to verify facts before publication, warning that inaccurate reports could mislead the public and distort judicial processes.