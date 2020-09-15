Sule Abdulaziz has been appointed the Acting Chairman, West African National Committee of Council of Large Electric Networks, West Africa National Committee (CIGRE- WANC).

Abdulaziz is the Acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement.

She said that with the inauguration, CIGRE-WANC joined 60 other National Committees with highly resourceful and professional bodies that make up the global CIGRE with headquarters in France.

“The global CIGRE has members from all over the world comprising thousands of individual professionals from over 90 countries and about 1,250 corporate organisations, including some of the world’s leading experts.

“The West African National Committee, CIGRE-WANC with office within the West Africa Power Pool (WAPP) Secretariat in Cotonou, shall be in charge of the management, development and implementation of all CIGRE activities within the 15 countries of West Africa.

“It is important to note that membership of CIGRE-WANC will be of immense benefit to scientific and academic communities in electro technics and electro mechanics students.

“And consultants in electrical energy and technicians working in the field of power generation, transmission and distribution as well as manufacturers of electro technical materials and equipment,” she said.

Mbah said that GIGRE’s National Committees offer diverse technical perspectives and expertise from every corner of the globe.

She said that the National Committee presently has a Coordination Desk in TCN Headquarters, Abuja.