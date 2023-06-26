Acting IGP meets with Senior Officers

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has met with Commanders of the 79 Police Mobile Force squadrons at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, FCT Abuja.

Apart from Commanders, the meeting also featured all six Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, representing the six geopolitical zones of the country in the Police Management Team, including some Assistant Inspectors-General of Police.

Egbetokun arrived at the meeting at exactly 03:10 pm, two hours behind schedule, as the meeting was earlier scheduled for 01:00 pm.

Details of the meeting are yet to be formally communicated, as at the time of filing this report.