Acting IGP, Egbetokun, visits alma mater in grand style+Photos

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, Saturday 22nd July, 2023 made a memorable visit to his alma mater, Anglican Comprehensive High School, Ipaja (formerly known as Awori Comprehensive High School).

This, Media Consultant to the Old Students, Tunji Oguntuase is in preparation for the School’s 50th Anniversary.

Egbetokun who was a 1979 set of the school made it known that his visit was not in the capacity of the IGP, but as an alumni and particularly, as the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 50th anniversary celebration of the school.

He commended the Anglican Communion and the School Management for keeping to the Anglican tradition of excellence and also promised to make contacts by calling on friends and other people to support the school for massive turnaround to its infrastructures.

He said he will take it as a matter of personal responsibility to constantly award best behaved students and best in mathematics from each class of the school every academic session.

Reminiscing on his time at the school, IGP said he was eternally grateful to God for the time spent at the school and the impact the school had on him.

The National President, Reverend Femi Lapite also thanked all members of the management and assured the institution of continuous support as indicated by the IGP.

The Executive Secretary of Lagos Anglican School’s Management Board, The Ven. Dr. Ayo Olusa expressed gratitude to the IGP and the entire Executive members of the Old Students Association for their supports and concerns. He implored them to never deter from the projected resolve to improve the infrastructural facilities of the school.

The Principal of the school, The Ven. Joseph Adediji expressed delight at the visit of one of the old boys and enjoined others to support the school in his developmental drive.