Acting IGP accused of introducing sports levy, police hierarchy reacts

828 828

The police hierarchy has reacted to reports that the Acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, introduced a sports levy days after assuming office.

The reaction of the police hierarchy was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In the statement on Monday, Adejobi said: “Following the recent spread of disinformation with regards to the NPF sports levy deduction by some sections of the media, the Nigeria Police Force vehemently wishes to clarify that these claims are baseless and misleading, calculated to deceive the public and rubbish the integrity of the Force.

ALSO READ:

“In as much as the Force does not intend to dignify the unprofessionalism and falsehood of the media outlets, it has however become rife to correct the baseless and misleading news publication aimed at maligning the person and integrity of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM, with regards to the Police Annual Sports Levy deduction. The Nigeria Police Force Sports is primarily funded by an annual deduction which has been in force from time immemorial; and it was consolidated in the year 2003, and reviewed by the management of the Force in the year 2012. More so, the deduction credited to the new Acting IGP was approved some months before his appointment.

“Attempting to sensationalize this longstanding annual practice and personalizing it to the current Inspector General of Police is not only mischievous but a disservice to the above stated facts. It is evident that the purveyors of this disinformation are poised to mislead the public by distorting the truth and creating unnecessary mischief. The Force, therefore, strongly urges the public and media outlets to verify information and desist from spreading baseless claims calculated at tarnishing the image of the Nigeria Police Force while encouraging well-meaning Nigerians to discountenance the malicious publication.”