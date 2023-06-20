Acting IG Egbetokun due to retire in 2024

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on Monday night, is expected to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on September 4, 2024.

This is based on the civil service rule, which stipulates that civil servants are mandated to retire following the attainment of age 60 or having spent 35 years in service, depending on whichever comes first.

If confirmed as the IG, Tinubu will be following the path of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who appointed a police officer whose retirement date preceded his tenure in office.

Contrary to the Police Act, 2020, which stipulates a four-year tenure for an IG, Buhari appointed the former IG, Usman Baba, on April 6, 2021, while he (Baba) was expected to retire from the police on March 1, 2023, when he clocked 60 years of age.

With a career spanning over three decades, Egbetokun, born on September 4, 1964, joined the NPF on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in Course 16.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Lagos, a Master of Science degree in Engineering Analysis, a Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, and an MBA degree from Lagos State University.

The acting IG, who hails from Egbado-South in Ogun State, was a former chief security officer to President Tinubu.

Egbetokun’s appointment as acting IG comes after his short term as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters. Prior to that, he was the 30th Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Abuja, a position he assumed on October 25, 2022.

Prior to that, Egbetokun served in various commands and held sensitive positions within the NPF.

He was the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos from 2005 to 2007, Squadron Commander of the 5th Police Mobile Force, Benin Edo Stare, Officer-in-Charge of Anti-Fraud in the FCT Command, CSP “A” in the Lagos State Command, Area Commander in Oshogbo, Osun State, Area Commander in Gusau, Zamfara State, Commandant of the Police Training School in Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commandant of the Police College in Ikeja, CP Servicom at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal, and CP of Kwara State Command.

Prior to his present promotion and posting, he served as CP (Admin) Medical in Falomo, Lagos.

He has also undergone several local and international courses to enhance his skills and knowledge.