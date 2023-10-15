Acting District Head jailed for dealing in cannabis, others

In Sokoto, the Federal High Court in the state capital presided over by Justice Ahmad Mahmud has sentenced an acting district head, Alhaji Umar Mohammed, aka Dan Bala, to five and a half years in jail on four count charges of possession and dealing in 436.38kgs cannabis and 7kg psychotropic drugs brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in October 2022.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mohammed was convicted and sentenced to two years on each of counts 1 and 2 with an option of N1 million fine, and eight months on each of counts 3 and 4 without an option of fine.

Operatives in Edo State on October 11, 2023 stormed Orue forest, Owan West Local Government Area, where they arrested Happy Akashili, 37, and Solomon Uwesue, 40, in a hut located inside a cannabis farm measuring 2.367308 hectares, which was destroyed, with 92kgs already processed skunk recovered, while 49kgs of same substance were also seized at Ogbeturu camp.

The Commands across the country balanced their drug supply reduction operations with War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaigns to schools, markets, worship centres and communities.

Some of these include: WADA sensitisation lecture on Drug Use and Mental Health for students of 15 secondary schools in Ibadan metropolis at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State; WADA sensitisation lecture for students of Ascension College, Iworo Imeke, Badagry Lagos; WADA sensitisation lecture at Modern Comprehensive College, Amokwe, Udi LGA, Enugu; WADA sensitisation lecture for students of National Secondary school, Awka; Students of JIBWIS Islamic Science Secondary school, Herwagana, Gombe; students of Government College, Makurdi, Benue; students of Government secondary school (Boys), Kafin Maiyaki, Kano; and students of JNI Special Model primary School, Gusau, Zamfara.