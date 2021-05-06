The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has decried increasing spate of insecurity in the country, tasking President Muhammadu Buhari to explore all available options in nipping it in the bud to prevent Nigeria from going the way of Somalia.

NOSCEF expressed this in a statement signed by Engr. Ejoga Oyinehi Inalegwu, made available to newsmen in Kaduna, after its executive meeting on Wednesday.

“NOSCEF views with great concern the escalating insecurity, spreading like wild fire across the nation and shaking the very foundation of the nation’s existence. The new trend of targeting students is most condemnable.

“We appeal to the President to seek every available aid, both internal and external to reverse the trend before we lose our beloved country, Nigeria. The country must not be left to go the way of Somalia, ruled by warlords, with a reign of lawlessness, as we see ourselves already drifting into,” the group warned.

The group condemned the attacks on the military and security outfits in various parts of the country.

“These weaken the institutions that still hold us together as a people, at the cost of their own lives.

“We sympathize with the families of military, police and other security personnel, who lost their lives sacrificially, in the course of their duty of defending their fatherland.

In this respect, we commend the Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, for exposing the criminal elements and his commitment/involvement in helping the military authorities to unearth all those involved in the killing of the soldiers in the course of their lawful duty,” NOSCEF said.

They therefore, urged the military, police and other security outfits to remain undeterred in their commitment to seeking an end the security challenges confronting the nation.

“The President must ensure that the mopping up of all arms is wholesome and must not be implemented with any bias that will make those who comply become even more vulnerable to criminal attacks.

“The implementation team must be broad-based to win the confidence of all and not limited to any favored segment of the nation,” they advised.

NOSCEF also urged Nigerians to continue to fast and pray for God’s intervention, stressing that, “for with God, nothing is impossible.”