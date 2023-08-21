Achieving Tinubu’s blueprint on water, sanitation my biggest priority – Minister

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has pledged to work assiduously in implementing the blueprint of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the water and sanitation sector.

Utsev said this at his inaugural address with the members of staff in company of the Minister of State, Alhaji Bello Goronyo in Abuja Monday.

He said the critical role that the water and sanitation sector played in any society cannot be overemphasised.

Utsev said that Tinubu’s blueprint was to see that this was improved in line with the sustainable development goals.

According to him, his administration will work through shared value to end poverty and inequality in the sector.

The minister said that his team would settle quickly to work as the ministry was one of the core infrastructure ministries of the government.

While commending the permanent secretary and the staffers for their time, resourcefulness, sacrifice and value-driven contributions to the ministry, Utsev urged them to keep up the good work.

The Minister said: “To this end, we are committed to an open door policy to encourage team-based initiatives, regular interactions with the management and staffers as well as other critical partners in the days ahead.

“The Permanent Secretary shall work out details of the schedule. We are aware of some of the challenges which may have impeded the productivity of staff.

“Consequently, effort shall be made to address them head-on. Staff training, promotions and provision of essential working tools, equipment and facilities shall be our top priority.

“We expect our hardworking staff to reciprocate these gestures with renewed commitment to duty by prompt handling of official correspondence and assignments.”

Utsev said an early tour of facilities, ongoing projects and programmes would be done to give guidance and better understanding of the present situation and the way forward.

Earlier, Goronyo appreciated Tinubu’s choice of ministers, saying the team would work to ensure that hope is renewed for all Nigerians.

According to him, the role of water in all things that affect humans cannot be ignored, as it was the sustainer of life, productivity and improved well-being.

The Minister of state said he would work in partnership with Utsev by bringing together their wealth of experience for the rapid development of the water and sanitation sector.

The Ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Didi Walson-Jack, while welcoming both ministers, said their extensive experience and commitment to public service showed that they were invaluable assets that would advance its mandate.

She said the ministry was in the forefront of ensuring that Nigeria had a sustainable water supply that met the cultural and socio-economic needs of all Nigerians.

Walson-Jack said: “We are at a critical point where the challenges and opportunities in the water and sanitation sector are ever-evolving, the issues of water scarcity, pollution, among others, require innovative solutions and collaborative effort.

“The water, sanitation and hygiene sector is critical to developing our country’s economy, health and environment, in line with the renewed hope agenda, we are working to ensure adequate and safe irrigation of farmlands”.

The permanent secretary pledged the support and cooperation of the entire staffera to collaborate on developing effective strategies, policies and programmes that would lead to a sustainable and prosperous future for all Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu inaugurated 45 new ministers into his cabinet on Monday with a charge for them to serve as federal officials rather than regional or sectional ones.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality, you are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘’It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the federal executive council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the permanent secretary’s formal handing over of notes from May 30 to August 18, 2023 to both ministers.