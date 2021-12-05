ACF mourns passing of Gen. Wushishi, former Chief of Army Staff

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a socio-cultural group, has been mourning the demise of retired Lt.-Gen. Mohammed Wushishi.

Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi served as Chief of Army Staff from October 1981 to October 1983 during the Second Republic. He died on Saturday at a London hospital at the age of 81.

National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe said in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna that the death of one of its founding fathers was a great loss.

He stated that the ACF considered Wushishi a pillar of strength because of his love for and services to Nigeria and for humanity generally.

He described Wushishi as a gallant officer who received good military training in Nigeria and overseas and rose to the rank of Lieutenant-General on merit.

He stated also that Wushishi was a detribalised Nigerian and an unwavering believer in democracy who devoted himself to noble causes for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“One of such causes is the ACF in which he played a prominent role in putting together in its early years about 20 years ago.

“His commitment to ACF remained unshakeable even as his health declined in his last days.

“He was the Chairman, Leadership Selection committee and member, Board of Trustees of the ACF until his death.

“He actively and enthusiastically participated in the activities of the Forum in both capacities until the end of his life,’’ Yawe stated.

According to Yawe, in Wushishi’s death, Nigeria has lost yet another exemplary patriot and pillar of strength.

“His death means the number of those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to keep Nigeria one is fast depleting.

“The ACF condoles with the Wushishi Local Government, the Kontagora Emirate Council, the Niger State government, and his immediate family over the loss of this patriot,’’ Yawe added.

He prayed for God’s forgiveness of Wushishi’s shortcomings and the reward of his good deeds.