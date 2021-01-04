The pan-northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has commended the Nigerian Air Force for killing over 50 bandits suspected to be kidnappers terrorising travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

This was contained in a statement by the ACF’s National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, on Sunday.

Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the achievement, adding that it was heart warming to hear that the bandits had been dealt a heavy blow by the gallant forces.

He said: “I wish to on behalf of Arewa Consultative Forum congratulate President, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the successful operation on Abuja – Kaduna road last week in which about 50 bandits were neutralised.

“The bandits have for some time now taken control of that road and made life unbearable for innocent travellers on it. Many of them have been robbed, killed, kidnapped for ransom etc. It is indeed heart warming to hear that they have been dealt a heavy blow by our gallant forces.”