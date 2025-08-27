ACF grieves over Alaba Rago market demolition, urges restraint, calm

The Arewa Consultative Forum has expressed deep concern over the recent demolition of the historic Alaba Rago Market in Lagos State, describing the development as a significant loss to thousands of Nigerians whose livelihoods depended on the market.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tanko Muhammad-Baba, the forum said the demolition had disrupted the lives and businesses of many, leading to property losses and economic setbacks.

It, however, noted with relief that no lives were lost in the incident.

He said, “Expectedly, the demolition of the historic market had resulted in losses of businesses and property, with disruption to the means of livelihoods and other woes for thousands of people.”

The ACF commiserated with all the affected individuals, urging them to draw on their resilience to overcome the hardship brought by the demolition.

“Hopefully, the usual famed stoic resilience of our industrious people will come to play in helping those affected to cope with losses arising from the demolition,” the forum said.

Also Read

According to Muhammad -Baba, ACF has commenced efforts to gather full details of the incident, including its causes and broader impact, as part of plans to engage relevant stakeholders.

“The outcome of the investigations should provide a basis for an engagement with the affected community and the Lagos State Government for a satisfactory resolution of the problem,” he added.

The forum called on both the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government to provide immediate relief and support to victims, while also encouraging those affected to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“ACF also calls on all those affected and their sympathisers to remain calm and law-abiding,” Muhammad-Baba stated.

Describing Alaba Rago as a historic landmark in Lagos, the forum expressed hope that the market would be revived and return stronger in the future.

“In the fullness of time, the market will roar back to life, and even more vibrant and prosperous,” the forum concluded.

Post Views: 1