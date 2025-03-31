ACF commends Tinubu’s directive on Uromi killings

The Arewa Consultative Forum has commended President Bola Tinubu’s directive that perpetrators of the Uromi killings be brought to justice.

The group made its position known in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tanko Muhammad-Baba.

It also acknowledged the swift actions of Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, including disbanding unregistered vigilance groups and engaging with the victims’ families.

The ACF, however, insisted that those responsible must be prosecuted.

It also called for full compensation for victims’ families.

The ACF also demanded the setting up of a judicial commission to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the killings.

It further called for increased awareness and safety measures for Northerners travelling across Nigeria.

The group urged Northerners to remain calm and avoid retaliation.

It further stressed the need for justice to be served in order to prevent future occurrences.

