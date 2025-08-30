ACF, association seek support for victims of Mosque attack in Katsina

The Arewa Consultative Forum, Katsina State chapter, and the Malumfashi Development Association, have appealed for support to the victims of the recent bandits’ attack in Mantau, Malumfashi Local Government of the state.

The plea was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen of ACF and MADA, Alhaji Shehu Musa-DanKano and Alhaji Salisu Bawa, respectively.

The statement said the appeal has become necessary in order to ensure adequate support to the survivors and the families of the bereaved.

“This is our own way of community service to identify, commiserate and demonstrate our brother’s keeper duty to the affected community,” it said.

The statement explained that well-to-do individuals or cooperate organisations that wished to make contributions could send it via the account details: Access Bank, Malumfashi Development Association, with Account Number: 1853696244.

The statement added that the joint effort intended to provide food, clothes, medical items, building materials and other relief items to the bereaved families and injured victims.

“We pray to the Almighty Allah reward you abundantly, prevent, protect and bring an end to this calamity in our state and the nation at large,” the chairmen prayed.

