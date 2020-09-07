Comedian, Chibuike Josh Alfred, aka Josh 2 Funny, has recounted his humble beginnings in a social media post.

The social media celebrity took to his Instagram page to post a short video of some throwback pictures with the caption: “We may not be where we want to be, but we’ve come a long way.”

He said: “No jokes, I don #RevvUp my hustle. If I hear say person laugh! Oya, drop your own Before & After pictures let’s post and laugh #revvupChallenge.”



However, one of the photos, which stands, out was the one he took when he was a water truck pusher, locally known as Mai Ruwa.

Recall that the #DontLeaveMe challenge originator got noticed on social media for the first time when he featured in a comedy skit with another comedian, Longman.

However, it is safe to say that Josh2Funny has become acknowledged globally with his trendsetting skits such as #DontLeaveMe challenge and AllMyGuysAreBallers.