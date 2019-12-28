The Federation of International Basketball Federation has commenced the accreditation process for sports journalists interested in covering the 2020 Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

According to a release from FIBA Media department, the accreditation process, which started on December 23, 2019, will end on January 9, 2020.

“All media representatives wishing to attend the event are kindly asked to apply through the FIBA Media Portal to complete their applications,” a statement on Saturday said.

Existing members/applicants are required to complete all steps and fields while intending new members must create a profile to enable them apply for accreditation.

Due to the working relationship between FIBA and the Serbian government, all journalists who may need Visa Invitation Letter should indicate in the box provided after filling necessary information in the MY VISA INFORMATION tab provided in your media profile.