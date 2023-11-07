Account officer jailed one year for stealing N1m from company

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old account officer, Shitu Olawale to one year imprisonment for stealing N1 million belonging to his employer, BSG Multi-Stream Ltd.

Olawale, an account officer at BSG Multi-Stream Ltd, a company that gives out loans, was charged with two counts of forgery and theft.

The Magistrate, O.A Daodu who sentenced Olawale after he was found guilty, did not give him any option of fine

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Bassey Sunday told the court that the convict committed the offence on May 11 at BSG Multi-Stream Ltd, located at Ikorodu road, Ketu Bus Stop.

Sunday said that Olawale forged two GTB debit transaction receipts with reference numbers 09026723024911011729006307381 and 090267230511054673200630738 showing two different debit alerts of N50,000 respectively.

He said the convict stole monies the company gave him in different sums amounting to N1million to disburse to different customers.

”The convict forged and stole on different occasions, leading the company he is employed into, to believe that he had actually given out the approved loans to its customers”, the prosecution said.

The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions of Section 287(7) and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.