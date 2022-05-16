Accord Party raises alarm over award of N3.3b road contracts by Oyetola

The Osun State Chapter of Accord Party has raised the alarm over the recent award of road contracts worth N3.3 billion by the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in just about two months to the state governorship election.

The party in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo, Osun State by its Chairman, Pastor Victor Akande, pointed out that for a governor whose tenure is ending soon to award such road contracts calls for concern.

Accord Party flayed the APC-led government in the state wondering why an administration whose tenure is expected to end in November 2022 will, with fanfare, award contract of roads he said would be completed in 2023.

“We know of a fact that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works had awarded the contract of this same road (Osogbo-Okinni-Ilobu) to Fariq Interbiz Limited under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“We also know that the said contractor worked on this road up to April this year when water drainages were being constructed. So, what happened along the line? Was Oyetola just waking up to realize that this road was in bad taste? Did the FG hand over the road construction to Oyetola to re-award the contract?

“For us, it is suspicious that a new contractor called Slavabogu Construction Nigeria Limited is the one engaged by Oyetota to handle the same project.

“We are in a season of election and we know that a sitting government will be looking for all means to fleece money. We have full information of how local governments’ funds were used for 2018 Governorship election.

“As a major opposition party yearning to take over governance, Governor Oyetota should be ready to give account of his stewardship after governance and understand that he will adequately explain how he spent every kobo of Osun money.

The party called on the citizenry to stand up and speak with one voice in support of its Governorship candidate, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.