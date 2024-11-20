Accord party expels ex-presidential candidate, seven state chairmen 

Accord party has expelled its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, and seven state chairmen over alleged anti-party activities and other offences.

This was contained in a communique issued after the party’s National Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the communique was read to newsmen by the party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem.

The expelled state chairmen included: Lanre Ogundare (Lagos), Surajo Ibrahim (Zamfara), Muktar Abdalla (Borno) and Dzingina Ephraim (Nasarawa).

Also expelled were: three former state chairmen: Chief Abiola Odeoba (Ekiti), Dr. Falaye Ajibola (Ondo) and Prince Adebisi Ganiy (Ogun).

Mgbudem said that NEC approved the expulsion of Imumolen and the other seven party chieftains following the recommendations of a seven-man Disciplinary Committee set up by the National Working Committee.

He said that the disciplinary committee was set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and breaches of the party’s constitution against some members, while some resolutions were made.

He said: “The NEC unanimously approved, upheld and endorsed the disciplinary measures against some members of the party for gross misconduct, anti-party activities, factionalising the party, bringing it to ridicule, disrepute, disaffection and breaches of its constitution.

“Accordingly, NEC expelled eight members and suspended three others for violating Article 20A (vii), (ix), (xiii), and 20A (1) of the party’s constitution.”

Mgbudem stated that NEC also suspended Salimu Boyi, its Katsina State chairman; Fatima Zarumi, acting Yobe Chairman; and Abdullahi Kasowa, Bauchi State chairman.

He added: “The NEC emphasised the need to maintain decorum within the party to avoid a state of anarchy and lawlessness.

“It highlighted the need to preserve the party’s constitution and its adherence, which is not just expedient but mandatory as the party is supreme.

“The NEC passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Mgbudem as the authentic national chairman of Accord.

“The NEC urged him to remain focused in rebuilding, rebranding and strengthening the party to meet the needs and expectations of citizens for a better Nigeria.”

Mgbudem added that NEC also welcomed back members who were misled into instigating rebellion against the party leadership to destabilise it and bring it to ridicule.

He said that NEC also urged members to remain in one accord, as there was no faction in the party.

The national chairman said that the court had since vacated the interim order obtained by Imumolen, which naturally expired after seven days as ruled by the presiding Judge, Justice M. M. Adamu of the FCT High Court on September 4.

He said that the judge, in his ruling, had also ordered the intruders to vacate the party’s national secretariat which they forcefully took over on August 31.

Mgbudem said that Accord had commenced a massive membership drive, aimed at repositioning it as a major stakeholder in the country’s democratic process.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Omorogbe, in an interview with newsmen, said the party was united and ready to compete with other political parties in the 2027 general elections.

Omorogbe said: “Members who left the party mistakenly are back, knowing that this is the way.

“With this, it is a milestone for us.

“This has not spilt us; it has further consolidated our move to winning elections in 2027.”

Omorogbe expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms, saying: “It is great because what you are not eating, you are not supposed to collect tax on it.”

Post Views: 4