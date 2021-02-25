Buoyed by the inclination to always lift the less privileged and needy communities in the various locations he finds himself in the South Western part of Nigeria, the Ilese, Ogun State-born Kunle Kalejaye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, recently drew another round of accolades and encomiums to himself when he formally handed over a 1,500- seater ultra-modern hall he built for the Ogun State College of Health to the Ogun State Government.

The traditional title holder and philanthropist per excellence, whose legal office is based in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, made the donation in honour of his sister, Adetumbi Adebanjo (nee Kalejaye), to mark her 72rd birthday anniversary.

The remarkable event was witnessed by the creme de la creme from all walks of life, including monarchs and the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who received the donation with astounding commendation.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu, used the opportunity to call on corporate bodies and other individuals in the State to emulate Kalejaye’s philanthropic gesture.

In attendance to egg the astute lawyer and shower him with royal and spiritual blessings for doing the town and its people proud, were: Elese of Ilese, Alaiyeluwa Oba Oluremi Obayomi (Aladepe II); Ogirimadagbo of Ilodo, Oba Isiaka Olaide Ajede; Gbebonde of Ososa, Oba Abdulmojeed Adetoye Alatise; Otunba Rufus Kayode Odusanya (Baba Ijo); Ven. Joshua Ola Olowu; Rev. Agboola Ebenezer; and the administrative recipient of the donated hall, Dr. Abiodun Oluwole Oladunjoye, who is the Provost of the Health College.

Other elated dignitaries in attendance at the packed event included the joyful husband of the octogenarian birthday “girl”, Pa Olayiwola Adebanjo, who was flanked by the Ijebu North East Transition Chairman, Town Planner Segun Odunola; Hon. Abayomi Fasuwa, Member, Ogun State House of Assembly; Tunde Oladunjoye, former Local Government Chairman, Ijebu East and presently Chairman, OGTV Board; Engr. Idowu Adebanjo, who professionally supervised the construction of the ultra-modern hall; Segun Adebayo; Femi Ewedemi; Toba Kalejaye; and Ilesanmi Kalejaye.

Governor Abiodun appreciated Kalejaye for the laudable present to the State.

He lauded the legal icon’s doggedness in spite of the past discouragement, promising to make good use of the edifice that can be useful as Event Centre, Convocation ceremony venue and other academic and social functions.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner said: “This administration does not claim to do all things alone but encourage on various school programmes.

“We also encourage old students association to help equip our schools and laboratories.

“The governor uses this medium to encourage other indigenes to emulate Otunba Kunle Kalejaye.”

Using the occasion to showcase the government’s efforts at improving the standard of education in the state as Kalejaye had exemplified, Prof. Arigbabu disclosed that Abiodun had ordered the payment of bursary awards to indigenes of the state in tertiary institutions across the nation, 11 years after it was last paid.

He said: “For the first in the history of the state, this administration has introduced what we call the Ogun State Tertiary Education Fund which is like a local TETFund for infrastructural development in the tertiary institutions in Ogun State.

“There are some of the tertiary institutions in the state that ordinarily get annual TETFund funding from the Federal Government but for those that are not on that platform, Ogun State Government has set aside N200 million to be given to these institutions on an annual basis.”

The Provost of the College, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, revealed that the school needed infrastructural facilities, which were lacking, saying: “The government has not been so forthcoming.

“We however thank Otunba Kunle Kalejaye for donating this ultra-modern 1,500-seater hall with space and conveniences within one year, with quality materials.

“It will reduce our infrastructural deficit.

“The building is worth multi-million naira.

“It has helped many youths, especially artisans who had worked here through direct labour.

“This project is going to aid teaching and learning in this school.

“We thank God former Osun State Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has promised to assist Otunba Kunle Kalejaye by supplying a 40 KVA generator to power this hall.”

Displeased with the deplorable state the major road leading to the College is, Oladunjoye nevertheless told the Commissioner that the College road “is an eye sore.

“It does not bestow us aesthetic look.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun should please look into this.”

Earlier, some of the dignitaries and stakeholders in attendance used the occasion to commend Kalejaye and the Ogun State Government, but also ventilated their grievance towards the successive governments in the state regarding their lukewarm attitude to the town’s infrastructural development.

The Elese of Ilese in his address first exuded delight on the occasion created by one of his sons, saying: “This is historic but not novel if we realise the altruistic and patriotic zeal of our son Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN).

“He has been doing it for three decades in spite of disappointments.

“He has been rendering socio-economic contributions to the Ilese Town.

“All the secondary schools here have received a bite from the generosity of Otunba Kunle Kalejaye.”

The monarch enjoined the governor through the Commissioner “to encourage those desirous of contributing to the development of the State in any area.

“Government cannot do it alone.”

Baba Ijo Rufus however told the Commissioner: “Ilese is bastardised.

“Many houses were demolished by the past government and no compensation was paid.

“Dust is now our companion.

“It would have been better he had left the road as it was.

“The main road that passes through this town is so deplorable.

“People don’t pass through this place to Ijebu Ode again because of its deplorable condition.

“Though many of us in this town have a knack for self help to develop our community, I know the present governor will do it.

“Through the 2021 budget, this road must be constructed.

“If not, Commissioner, don’t come here again.”

Prof. Arigbabu responded to the issue of bad roads, saying: “I want to assure you that His Excellency is so passionate about Ilese roads and roads in general in the State.

“It will be done.”

In his response to the deluge of encomiums showered on him by many of the dignitaries, the Fellow, Chattered Arbitrator and legal guru, in his modest speech, said the donated hall was just one of the many projects God had used him to provide for various communities.

Kalejaiye said: “To the glory of God, the projects include numerous scholarship funds, 98 functional boreholes scattered all over South West Nigeria with 66 being in Ogun State.

“I had built up Churches, built up Mosques; buildings in diverse schools and hospitals.

“The welfare of the less privileged is my politics and the only one I know and practise.”

On the intendment of his naming the hall after her sister, Kalejaye, who was flanked by his wife, Dr. Funmi, said: “This project is dedicated to filial devotion and sacrifice.

“It stands as a monument to the honour of Adetumbi Adebanjo (nee Kalejaye), who gave up her comfort so that Kunle could be educated.

“I thank you Sister mi and pray that God’s grace will continue to abide with you.”

Though he believes that government cannot do everything for her people, Kalejaye said: “However, government too must do something.

“I have already conveyed the willingness of a friend of mine to donate a 40KVA generator for the use of the hall.

“I hope the project will be well maintained by the College.”