Accident: Sanwo-Olu commiserates with families of victims, directs trial of truck owner, driver 

The Lagos State government has commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Ojuelegba truck accident yesterday – Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The State, in a press statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso prayed “May The Almighty console them and grant them the strength to go through this difficult time.

Recall that nine persons died in the accident.

The statement Identified the victims as: Blessing Isioma “F”; Abdurahman Okoya Sunday “M”; Felix John Ifeanyi “M” 40years; Olatokunbo Basirat King “F’ 49years.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after receiving an interim report on the incident, according to the statement has directed the police to speed up their investigation on the matter.

Similarly, he directed that the driver of the truck and the owner, who are in police custody, must be prosecuted.

“Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks; and

“&&&All the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence.

“The incident of 29th January, 2023, is one too many and it shows the irresponsibility of owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles who under the law should care for other road users” the statement indicated.

Omotoso restated that State Government has zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses.

“The driver (Sodiq Okanlawon) and the owner (Wasiu Lekan) of a container which killed three (3) people on the 26th July, 2020, on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja, were prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February, 2022, and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hon. Justice Okikiolu Ighile.

“The State Government will, in a similar manner, ensure that the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the January 29th incident are put on trial for the needless death of our dear citizens” added the statement.

Meanwhile, the State government said it hope, the steps taken would send a strong message to all those who have no regard for other people’s lives that Lagos will not condone their recklessness.

“They must be stopped, with the strong backing of our laws, because their actions offend our avowed commitment to safety and decency” Omotoso stated.