Accident on Third Mainland Bridge claims four lives, others injured

Four persons have been confirmed dead while five others were injured in an accident that occurred on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Sunday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a statement signed by Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, said the early morning crash occurred at the Adekunle inter-change end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

It was learnt that five of the occupants sustained varying degrees of injury, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot.

Also, another female reportedly died at the hospital when the FRSC team went for a follow-up check at the General Hospital, Marina.

The statement read, “The crash occurred on Sunday 1st May, 2022 at about 0550hrs when a grey Toyota Hiace with registration number FST 241 YC coming from Adekunle inter-change inward Iyana-Oworo had a tyre burst on top speed and crashed with 20 occupants (9 Male, 11 female).

“Five of the occupants sustained injuries, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. An additional female died at the hospital when the FRSC team went for a follow-up at General Hospital, Marina.”

It added “All first responders at the scene comprising FRSC, the Nigeria Police, LASTMA and LASEMA Rescue Unit rescued the injured victims and the corpses who were taken to the General Hospital Marina.

“The crashed vehicle has been taken off the location. FRSC and LASTMA officials are on the ground managing traffic. The Sector Commander assured all motorists of adequate deployment of personnel and logistics for crash-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

“While commiserating with the families of the deceased, he admonished motorists to always adhere to speed limits for all categories of the road at all times because “Speed thrills but kills faster.”