Accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway claims three lives

No fewer than three persons were confirmed dead while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Sino truck and a Toyota car at Saapade on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Okpe said the accident, which occured at 6.25 p.m. on May 6, involved a Toyota car with registration number KSF122 FB and a Sino truck marked FZE 840 G.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the accident was caused by speeding, which led to loss of control on the part of the Toyota car driver who rammed into the moving truck from the rear.

“A total of five people were involved which comprised four men and one woman; two people were injured while three deaths were recorded,” she said.

Okpe stated that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara in Remo North local government area of Ogun.

Meanwhile, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the families of the victims.

Umar reiterated the dangers of speeding, especially during the rainy season where visibility is poor, advising motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules and regulations.