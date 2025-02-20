Accident: Lokoja varsity shut down indefinitely

The Federal University Lokoja has been shut down indefinitely following students’ continuous protest.

The students commenced the protest on Monday following the killings of their colleagues by a trailer who rammed into the school shuttle bus, killing seven people instantly.

The closure of the school was disclosed in a circular with Ref. Number FUL/R/GEN/REGC/03 issued on Thursday by Dr. Rebecca Aimiohu Okojie, Registrar and Secretary to Council, and copied Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command Director, DSS Kogi State.

The circular reads “Following the unfortunate loss of the lives of five students to a tragic trailer accident at Felele city centre on Monday, 17 February, 2025, students have barricaded the gates of the university despite magnanimous interventions from the the State Government as well as frantic efforts and appeal by the University Management for calm.

“Accordingly, arising from the advice of the State Security Agencies and to forestall further loss of lives, the Vice-Chancellor after due consultation with Management, has decided on behalf of Senate, that the University (both campuses) be closed down Indefinitely within one hour of release of this circular.

“Students are therefore to vacate the campuses on/or before 12 noon today, Thursday, 20th February, 2025. Please note for strict compliance.”

