The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday confirmed that one person died in an accident involving a commercial bus at Joju area on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Commander of the sector, Clement Oladele, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun on Saturday that the accident occurred at about 5.15 p.m. on Friday.

Oladele explained that a Madza bus with registration number MUS-600 CU was heading to Lagos from Abeokuta when it lost control at Joju area along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, due to break failure and hit the road divider.

He said that 10 people were involved in the accident but that one person died, while nine people escaped unhurt.

He said: “The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary at Ifo General Hospital in Ogun State.”

The sector commander advised motorists to drive cautiously and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on trips during the Eld-el-Kabir, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.