No fewer than four persons were burnt to death on Sunday in a lone accident involving a 14-passenger commercial bus at Atoyo, inbound Ogbere on Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi, who said that the accident occurred around 11:50 a.m., noted that it was caused by brake failure and disobedience on the part of the driver of the bus.

“A tanker loaded with black oil inbounds Benin through the Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway, spilled its content on the road due to leakage from the tanker and had to stop when the attention of the driver was called by other drivers driving in the same direction.

“However, when TRACE, Federal Road Safety Corps and the police got to the scene, they had to divert and re-route traffic, so that inbound traffic to Benin can join the outbound traffic section.

“Because it is not safe for vehicles to drive on the black oil which has already covered the length and breadth of the inbound section,” he said.

According to him, the driver of the commercial bus disobeyed the warning at the diversion point and chose to drive on the black oil.

“In the process, the driver experienced a break failure, lost control and ran into the bush hitting a tree in the process before the vehicle was engulfed in fire, burning four passengers to death out of the 14 on board the bus.

“The whereabouts of the remaining 10 can not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report,” he said.

He said that the deceased were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the number plate of the vehicle could not be ascertained.

Akinbiyi disclosed that the Ogbere Divisional Police command had taken over the case, saying the driver of the tanker loaded with the black oil is already in the custody of the police.

The TRACE spokesman called on drivers, particularly, commercial vehicle drivers to cooperate and show understanding with traffic managers so as to make the road safe for all users.