Accident claims three lives in Abeokuta

Three persons have been confirmed dead in a road crash which involved a vehicle and two commercial motorcycles in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) , confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday.

He said that the victims included two commercial motorcyclists and a female passenger.

He said that the incident occurred on Tuesday at 3:41p.m, at Agbeloba roundabout in the state capital.

He explained that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of a Mondeo Ford, which made him to lose control of the vehicle and rammed into the motorcycles.

He added that the car was coming from Quarry road towards the Agbeloba roundabout when the incident happened,

“The vehicle even ran over the roundabout, before ramming into the motorcycle riders who were discharging passengers at the junction of Agbeloba,” the TRACE spokesman said.

“The two motorcycle riders who were at Agbeloba Junction at the time and a female passenger were killed instantly, due to the impact of the crash,” he said.

He explained that the driver of the Ford Mondeo car escaped by mingling with the crowd who came as sympathisers to the scene.

“The corpses of the deceased were taken away by family members of the victims, while the vehicle and the motorcycles involved were evacuated to the Divisional Police Station, Adigbe for further investigation.”

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and warned motorists to avoid excessive speed while driving.