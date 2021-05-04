No fewer than six persons were confirmed dead in a Tuesday morning accident involving three vehicles on Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

Umar said the accident involved a Mazda bus marked JJJ 862 XV, a Toyota Sienna with registration number KRD 306 BJ and a Mercedes Benz luxury bus marked AGL 05 XZ.

He said the accident occurred at 12:01am and was caused by wrong overtaking, excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the driver of the luxury bus.

According to him, 39 people were involved in the accident, comprising 25 male and 14 female, out of which five men and one woman died.

He said: “The luxurious bus hit the incoming Sienna car and the Mazda bus.

“The driver immediately ran away because all the occupants of the Sienna vehicle lost their lives, while those in the Mazda bus sustained injuries.”

The sector commander said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, while the four persons injured were being treated in the hospital.

He described the crash as avoidable and advised motorists to guard against excessive speeding and dangerous driving, and always obey traffic rules and regulations.

Umar commiserated with families of the victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in Ogbere for details of the crash and to reclaim properties of the victims recovered from the crash scene.

NAN.