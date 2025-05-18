Accident claims seven, injures 16 in Niger — Official

A ghastly accident involving an articulated vehicle has claimed seven lives with 16 others injured along Agaie-Badegi Road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Minna.

He attributed the accident to a bad portion of the road on Lambata/Bida axis.

Baba-Arah stated that the truck was carrying Federal Government grains with passengers numbering about 36, all male, heading to Kano State from Lagos State.

He said: “As of the time of filing this report, seven people were confirmed dead, 11 people with high degree of injuries, while five people sustained minor injuries.

“Some of the injured were taken to Badeggi and Agaie health centres, and others were taken away by their fellow colleagues.”

The Director General added that most of the dead have been taken away by their relatives.

Baba-Arah said that search and rescue operations were carried out by NSEMA alongside commuters and some villagers near the scene of the incident.

