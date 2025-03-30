Accident claims life of deaf pedestrian in Lagos 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has reported the tragic death of a deaf pedestrian after two Suzuki mini commercial buses (Korope) collided in Lagos.

Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by Taofiq Adebayo, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, on Sunday.

Giwa said the pedestrian was waiting for a commercial bus at a designated stop along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, inward Maryland, near Temac Filling Station, when the accident occurred.

“The crash involved two Suzuki mini-buses with registration numbers EPE 279 YJ and BDG 558 YG.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the buses, due to reckless speeding, lost control, crashed into a stationary mini-bus, and fatally struck the pedestrian.

“LASTMA operatives quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area, in line with United Nations Response Time (UNRT) standards,” Giwa said.

“The Area ‘F’ Police Division was notified and took custody of the vehicles for further investigation.

“The State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit responded to an emergency call and transported the deceased to the General Hospital, Ikeja,” he added.

Also Read:

Giwa extended condolences to the victim’s family and warned commercial drivers against reckless driving.

He emphasised the need for proper vehicle maintenance, particularly braking systems, to prevent avoidable accidents.

He also highlighted the role of the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) speed limit monitoring sites at Alapere, Ogudu Road, and NITEL, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, in curbing speeding and improving traffic management.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Speeding and disobeying traffic laws pose serious threats to public safety.

“I urge all motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” Giwa said.

Post Views: 19