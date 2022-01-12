Access Capital Investment not affiliate of Access Bank — Official

The management of Access Bank Plc has clarified that Access Capital Investment Platform was not in any way affiliated with the bank or its subsidiaries.

The Bank’s Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, disclosed this in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The notice, on Wednesday in Lagos, stated that the attention of the bank was drawn to the online investment entity known and described as Access Capital Investment Platform “which has been soliciting members of the public to invest in its products promising mouth-watering returns on investment”.

It added: “By this disclaimer, Access Bank Plc wishes to dissociate itself, affiliates, subsidiaries and/or proxies from the activities, contract, claims or business engagements of Access Capital Investment Platform.

“Access Capital Investment Platform is neither an affiliate nor a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc and it would be at the risk of anyone who invests in any of the Access Capital Investment packages/products.

“As Access Bank Plc would not be responsible for any loss, damages, refund whatsoever that may arise therefrom.”

The notice also stated that relevant law enforcement and regulatory agencies had been notified of its disclaimer.