Access Bank ‘W’ Initiative tasks women entrepreneurs on insurance

The ‘W’ Initiative, a flagship women empowerment programme from Access Bank Plc, has advised women to take advantage of the Bancassurance cover and be protected in the event of unforeseen eventualities.

The Group Head of the ‘W’ Initiative, Abiodun Olubitan, gave the advice at a webinar organised on Thursday in Lagos State.

It had the topic: “Insurance: The Ultimate Emergency Cover.”

Olubitan said that the ‘W’ Initiative was a one-stop-shop for women entrepreneurs across Africa.

She said: “W Initiative is very concerned about our businesses, our wealth, and we know that coming from what happened in 2020, the EndSARS, some businesses have not fully recovered from it.

“We are very aware that if there was insurance in place for a lot of people, I am sure that they would have bounced back and continued their life.

“So, we feel that this is very critical, and that is why we have brought it to you early in the year.”

The Team lead of Bancassurance, Oluwabunmi Ayodele, said that the bank had various product offerings available on bancassurance and urged women to subscribe to them.

Ayodele said: “Our insurance partners, Coronation Insurance, are readily available to provide insurance solution to all customers.

“So, whatever your insurance needs are, I can assure you that they can meet it and provide cover for you.”

Mojisola Owolabi-Yekini, Head of Corporate Underwriting, Coronation Insurance Plc, enlightened women on the importance of insurance.

She described it as “emergency and ultimate cover” that every woman should have.

Owowlabi-Yekini said: “Insurance cannot be overstretched.

“It provides protection against financial loss.

“It gives one peace of mind, facilitates international trades, serves as an agency of capital formation, it gives medical support and source of employment.”

Bancassurance is a partnership between Access Bank and Coronation Insurance that provides access to an exciting array of products and services designed to suit customers’ lifestyle.