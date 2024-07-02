Access Bank unveils Womenpreneur Pitch- A- Ton Season 6

Access Bank has announced the opening of applications of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme as it will be rewarding 120 female entrepreneurs in business grants and International Finance Corporation (IFC) certified mini-MBA worth over N100 million.

The application process began on June 24, 2024, and will run until August 9, 2024.

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme spans three months and includes an eight-week mini-MBA training program conducted in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

During this period, participants will also have the opportunity to showcase their businesses in pitching sessions to a prestigious Pan-African jury. The top finalists will present their business ideas, incorporating the knowledge gained from the mini-MBA programme, and stand a chance to win financial grants and other consolation prizes.

Speaking at the launching of Womenprenuer Pitch-a-Ton season six, yesterday in Lagos, the Group head, Women Banking of Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan stated that “some years back we conducted a survey on why female owned startup businesses fail within the first five years of existence and we found out that it was due to a knowledge gap which needed to be bridged by providing resources to these women to help their businesses thrive.”

She noted that this birthed the Womenpreneur Programme and the programme is one of the largest business growth platforms for women in Africa, explaining that the programme is a female focused campaign that seeks to provide quality trainings to business owners through an IFC certified mini-MBA as well as grants to select winners

According to Olubitan, the main objective of the programme is to help women with the requisite knowledge to grow their businesses. The programme has been running for the past five years, this is the sixth year running and from previous seasons, we have received impressive and positive testimonials from participants about how the program has helped them improve their businesses and how they have applied the training received to grow their businesses.

She added that the programme has produced 645 mini-MBA winners across six geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as 10 other African countries, 65 winners have received over $175,000 in grant prizes as well as 40 other consolation prizes from 2019 to 2023.

She also said that “the impact has been enormous and has exposed the participating businesses to new and international clientele and markets, we have had participants who had opportunities to launch their businesses in the international market.

“The women have learnt useful skills such as business marketing, management and digital prowess which they have applied to their businesses to experience the growth recorded.”

Entering its sixth season, the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton program is designed to support female entrepreneurs who have been running their businesses for at least one year, have at least 50 per cent ownership or controlling rights, and fall within the age range of 18 to 55 years. To be part of this exciting journey, please log on to www.womenpreneur.ng to fill your application.