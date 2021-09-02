Access Bank to pay N10.7b in interim dividend to shareholders for H1 2021

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc has announced plans to pay an interim dividend of N10.7 billion (N10,663,567,686.6) to shareholders of the bank for the first half (H1) of 2021 financial results.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Company Secretary, Access Bank Plc.

According to the statement, Access Bank will pay an interim dividend of 30 kobo for every share of 50 kobo held by shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 16th of September 2021.

The 30 kobo translated to N10,663,567,686.6 given the bank’s outstanding shares of 35,545,225,622.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on Friday, 17th of September, 2021.

While dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Thursday 16th of September, 2021 on Wednesday September 29, 2021. These members would have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

However, shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form.

Access Bank recorded an astonishing N86.9 billion profit after tax in the first half of 2021, representing an increase of 42.43 percent when compared to the same period of 2020.