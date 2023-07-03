Trending
Access Bank staff testifies in Mompha’s money laundering trial

A compliance officer at Access Bank Plc., Elijah Adegboye, Monday testified in the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (aka Mompha), charged with laundering  of N6b.

Mompha was not present during Monday’s proceedings.

Adegboye was led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Suleiman Suleiman.

The witness told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the bank received a letter from  EFCC toward an investigation into the  alleged money laundering.

He told the Court that in compliance with the request of the EFCC, the bank furnished the anti-graft agency with  requested documents.

Adegboye identified the response of the bank to EFCC, which was a bundle of documents that included a statement of account of one Naptown Records.

“I confirm that the various entries as stated in this statement of account are as contained in the bank’s database.

“The process of the production of this document is the normal process of business, and the computer and printer used were in functional state as at the time the documents were generated,” he said.

The EFCC counsel  applied to tender the bundle of documents as evidence.

Justice Mojisola Dada admitted the document in evidence following  no objection from defence counsel, Kolawole Salami.

During cross-examination by Salami, the witness confirmed to the the court  that he was a compliance officer with Access bank and had more than a decade experience with  the bank.

He added that Access Bank engaged  in lawful business and that it was an unlawful corporate organisation.

The prosecution had informed the Court May 15 that it had secured the arrest of  Mompha in collaboration with its international partners.

The  court had, on September 21, 2022, ordered commencement  of trial of the defendant in absentia after he failed to appear before the court.

EFCC had, on January 22,  arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd., on eight counts of money laundering.

The court had June 22 issued a bench warrant for Mompha’s arrest following his absence in court.

Dada also revoked the bail she granted the defendant.

The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on June 16.

On June 10, EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new  international passport.

The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

Others are retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretences, and failure to disclose assets.

Dada adjourned the case until September 18 for continuation of trial. 

