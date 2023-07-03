Access Bank staff testifies in Mompha’s money laundering trial

A compliance officer at Access Bank Plc., Elijah Adegboye, Monday testified in the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (aka Mompha), charged with laundering of N6b.
Mompha was not present during Monday’s proceedings.
Adegboye was led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Suleiman Suleiman.
The witness told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the bank received a letter from EFCC toward an investigation into the alleged money laundering.
He told the Court that in compliance with the request of the EFCC, the bank furnished the anti-graft agency with requested documents.
Adegboye identified the response of the bank to EFCC, which was a bundle of documents that included a statement of account of one Naptown Records.
“I confirm that the various entries as stated in this statement of account are as contained in the bank’s database.
“The process of the production of this document is the normal process of business, and the computer and printer used were in functional state as at the time the documents were generated,” he said.
