Access Bank Plc says over 9,000 customers have been rewarded for saving and transacting on the bank’s digital platforms in the DiamondXtra campaign, tagged: XtraWins.

Adaeze Umeh, Head, Consumer Banking of the bank, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Umeh said it was the bank’s way of appreciating customers for their patronage as well as to encourage customers to stay safe as they carried out financial transactions.

According to her, the initiative was also aimed at rewarding loyal customers for choosing digital channels, giving them the opportunity to win cash prizes for performing transactions daily using the USSD code *901# or via the App.

“The Xtrawins initiative was borne out of the need to transform the lives of the Bank’s customers who have been transacting with the Bank’s digital platforms especially with nationwide restricted movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “It is our own little way of showing appreciation to our customers for their patronage and better returns on their savings; we launched theXtraWins campaign to ensure our loyal customers are rewarded.

“We have rewarded more than 100 customers every day and over 1,000 every week with various cash prizes since the beginning of the campaign which started about 10 weeks ago.

“The lucky customers can win from N500 to N1million when they maintain a minimum of N1,000 in their accounts and conduct at least 5 transactions daily using our USSD code *901# or theAccess More app to purchase airtime, pay bills, make transfers and so on.

“The beauty of the Xtrawins campaign is that customers can win repeatedly as long as they keep transacting with our digital channels and carry out the number of transactions required to qualify for the daily draws.”

Umeh said the bank encouraged customers to join the winning train by simply conducting at least five transactions daily using the Access bank USSD code *901#, or the Access More app to purchase airtime, pay bills and carry out NIP transfers and other transactions.