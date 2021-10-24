Access Bank gets encomiums for support to health sector

Dr. Adeyemi Onabowale, Chairman, Reddington Hospital Group, has commended Access Bank Plc for its diverse support aimed at improving access to and service delivery in the healthcare sector.

Onabowale gave the commendation at the official inauguration of Duchess International Hospital on Friday in Lagos.

The hospital is a new 100 suits state-of-the-art health facility located in Ikeja, Lagos State.

According to him, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Nwigwe, has been very supportive in causes that ensure accessibility to equipment and infrastructure in the health sector.

He said that the bank, being part of those who collaborated in one way or the other to the establishment of The Duchess Hospital, was a typical example of how institutions should contribute to the improvement of sectors in the country.

Onabowale said with enabling environment, challenges of medical tourism and brain drain among health workers, as presently being witnessed, would be reduced.

He said: “The only way to ensure that Nigerian doctors practise medicine in Nigeria is to reward hard work and Reddington Hospital Group is known for that.

“Reddington has the reputation for the provision of high standard care and has brought this to bear in the Duchess International Hospital.

“The Duchess Hospital has the capacity to retain Nigerian doctors in the country as well as end medical tourism.

“This is about the 15th facility so far from the Reddington Hospital Group.

“Nigerians seeking quality care can get it here and also those who want affordable care will get it there.”

Onabowale urged the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria to bench healthcare funding against a stable currency. noting that the true cost of healthcare anywhere in the world was phenomenal with the depreciating currency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of the Duchess Hospital facility built by the Reddington Hospital Group in Lagos.

Other dignitaries who attended the event included Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.