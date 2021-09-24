Access Bank, firm donate handwashing facilities to 20 schools

Access Bank Plc and Xploit Consulting Limited on Thursday donated hand washing facilities to 10 schools in two Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Dr. Tayo Taiwo, the Principal Partner of Xploits Consulting Limited, presented the facilities to Hajia Amina Ashi, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Bakin Ado in Karu, Keffi LGA of the state.

Taiwo, who was represented by the Director, Communications of Xploit consulting, Grace Taiwo, said the gesture would help reduce the spread of the pandemic in the schools.

He explained that the organisations donated the 20 handwashing facilities to 10 selected schools in Karu and Keffi Local Government Areas of the state in an effort to improve sanitation and promote life-long health of the children, the teachers and their families.

He said: “Schools in the two LGAs will soon open and it will not be good that the students resume school and will not have facilities to clean their hands.

“Coronavirus is real and has killed many people.

“So, we decided to render our support by providing the items to the schools to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our organisation, with the support of the Access Bank, will continue to employ every effort to ensure that the children have access to water, sanitation and hygiene in their schools.

“Frequent handwashing with soap and water is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and the first line of defence against COVID-19.

“I believe the effort will help the children from contracting the virus that can be deadly to their health. So, it is vital to reduce the pandemic’s impact on people’s lives and health.”

Taiwo said the organisations had similarly donated 20 facilities to about 10 selected schools in Lokoja and Kotonkarfe LGAs of Kogi State.

According to him: “We also provided the same items to some selected schools in Kogi State.

“We are committed to ensuring that we help our states especially the northern parts with our own little support to reduce challenges our people is being faced with.”

Taiwo advised the students and their teachers to ensure that the facilities were maintained, while the school authorities should ensure that the students adhered to the COVID-19 protocols accordingly to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Ashi, who spoke on behalf of other schools, thanked Access Bank and Xploits Consulting ltd for making the facilities available to the schools.

“We are grateful for this awesome gesture by the organizations, for providing these items to us, we appreciate your effort and we promise that they will be properly utilized,” the principal said.