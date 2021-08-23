Access Bank facilitates blood donation with Save a Life project

In a bid to address issues surrounding the low rates of blood donation in the country, the Corporate Communications Group of Access Bank PLC, has partnered with Haima Health Initiative and the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service to launch the Save a Life project.

The initiative, which is an offshoot of Access Bank’s Employee Volunteering Scheme, aims to plant seeds of positivity by emphasising the lifesaving power within a pint of blood by raising over 200 pints of blood from donors.

The group surpassed this target, recording a total of 213 pints across the two-day activation.

Speaking on this project, the Group Head, Corporate Communications at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, stated that Nigeria’s National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) revealed that only about 25,000 blood pints were sourced exclusively from voluntary unpaid blood donors that were screened, collected and distributed in 2019 and 2020.

He described this figure as dishearteningly low compared to the amount required in hospitals across the country.

The low rates, he said, are majorly due to the knowledge gaps and skepticism around blood donation.

“In Nigeria, there are too many erroneous perceptions about blood donation and the resultant effect of this is a widening disparity in the number of pints of blood needed to save lives and what is available in our blood banks.

“What the Corporate Communications Group of Access Bank (comprising about 20 staff members) in collaboration with our partners aims to achieve through the ‘Save a Life’ project is to debunk misguided beliefs and emphasise the enormous benefits of this humane act.

“We are optimistic that individuals and corporates alike will take a cue from what we are doing and join the quest to save lives,” he said.