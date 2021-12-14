Access Bank excites customers with Yuletide gift

Access Bank Plc will be rewarding its customers with cash prizes, mobile phones, bags of rice and hampers in the XtraWin 12 days of Christmas offer.

The Group Head, Products and Segments, Access Bank, Adaeze Ume, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Ume said that the reward campaign was open for all new and existing customers of the bank from December 13 to 24 2021.

She said that the aim of the campaign was to deliver on the promise of the bank to continually reward customers for their loyalty and savings culture.

She said: “In the spirit of the season, we are going to be rewarding our loyal and new customers with mouth-watering gifts.

“Starting from the December 13, 80 customers will emerge as winners of various gift items like cash rewards, hampers, bags of rice and other various gift items.

“And on Christmas day, which is the grand Jingle bell draw, 2,000 customers will win N5,000 each plus the grand prize of an iPhone13 or PS5.

“To qualify for the XtraWin draw, all our customers need to do is to carry out five transactions daily on the AccessMore app or using the USSD code *901#.

“Customers who qualify for the 12 days draw will automatically qualify for the jingle bell day draw on Christmas day.

“New customers can join the winning train by walking into any Access Bank close to them or simply dail *901# to open an account and transact five times daily using the AccessMore app or *901# to qualify for the draw.”

Ume also said that the XtraWins campaign had rewarded more than 70,000 customers since inception.

—