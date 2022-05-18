Access Bank emerges Best Performing Stock, Awosika Best Chairman of the Year

Access Bank has emerged the best performing stock in 2021 by the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Bank earned this recognition at the 2022 Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA) organised by BusinessDay in collaboration with the Nigeria Exchange Group.

Also, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank, Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika emerged as the ‘Board Chairman of the Year’ under the listed company awards category.

Access Bank was named the best stock in the ‘Financial Services -Banking’ category for its exemplary performance and creating value on the NGX compared to other quoted banks in the past year. Similarly, Awosika was adjudged the best based on her outstanding leadership and business strategy during the period under review.

The Nigerian Investor Value Awards recognises leaders of public and private companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value for their shareholders through their strategic priorities, operating efficiencies, organisational values, and market engagement activities.

The listed segment of the awards recognises stellar performance of the public companies creating value on the Nigerian Stock Exchange based on criteria such as share price, dividend payments, sustainability, brand value, market leadership and business strategy against their peers in the year under review.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Temi Popoola, who was represented by the Divisional Head, Capital Markets, Jude Chiemeka, said the award by the Businessday Media Limited underlined Nigeria Exchange Group’s goal of promoting actionable and effective multi-stakeholder dialogue on issues central to a well-functioning financial system.

The Publisher, Businessday, Frank Aigbogun said the NIVA, formerly known as the Top 25 CEOs Award, recognises the contributions of astute businessmen and women who toil day and night to ensure the Nigerian economy grows. He noted that the capital market has remained strong in the mix of the global realignment that is going on consequent upon the Ukrainian crisis.

The NIVA award is a further affirmation of Access Bank’s leadership in promoting sustainable banking practices, financial inclusion, and the diversification of local economies through altruistic CSR initiatives that have impacted the lives of many people.