Access Bank PLC on Wednesday commended the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Fire Service for their support in controlling a fire outbreak that occurred at its branch at Adetokunbo Adesola in Victoria Island, Lagos earlier in the day.

It also thanked Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Chevron Nigeria Limited, United Bank for Africa PLC and Union Bank PLC for their support in the exercise.

The Group Head, Corporate Communications, Amaechi Okobi, who commended the organisations in a statement, said there were no casualties.

The bank in a message on its Twitter handle shed more light on the incident, saying the cause of the fire was a diesel truck discharging fuel.

Okobi, in his statement, however, said investigations were on to determine the immediate cause of the fire outbreak.

He saidupon completion, the Bank would establish updated protocols to avoid a recurrence of similar incidents.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, had earlier said the fire accident happened while a truck was dispensing fuel for the use of generators in the bank.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, on arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a fully loaded 33,000 litres Diesel tanker registration Number AKD 637 XP and a car stationed beside it, AKD 234 FA ,were completely ravaged by fire.

Oke-Osanyintolu said investigation conducted at the scene had revealed that the tanker was dispensing fuel for the use of generators in the bank premises and inadvertently caught fire at about 10:26am.

He said combined intervention of the emergency responders of LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire Service and Federal Fire Service were able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further in the premises.