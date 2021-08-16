Accept your postings in good faith, NYSC urges youth corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged newly posted Corps members to accept their postings in good faith.

Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the scheme in Nasarawa State, gave the advice while addressing the 2021 Batch `B’ Stream I youth corps members posted to the state.

He spoke at the official closing of the orientation course held for the corps members at the Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Jikamshi said the postings were carefully done to enable corps members be part of the developmental agenda of the present administration by making them contribute positively in certain key areas.

He listed such areas to include: education, healthcare delivery, social engineering, and agriculture, among others for the overall development of their host state.

The NYSC coordinator also urged employers of youth corps members not to reject corps members, posted to their establishments.

“I urge all corps members to accept their postings in good faith. I also urge all corps employers not to reject youth corps members posted to their establishments,” he said.

Jikamshi assured the youth corps members that no matter where they were posted, management of the scheme in the state was committed toward making their service in Nasarawa state memorable and rewarding.

“We shall visit you without notice at your places of primary assignment to know about how you are faring.

“I am confident and assured that these set of corps members as agents of change will immensely contribute to the development of Nasarawa State with all dedication and commitment,’’ he said.

The NYSC coordinator revealed that the 1,724 corps members, who successfully completed the three weeks orientation course in the state, were posted to all the local government areas of the state.

This, he said, was in conformity with the posting policy of the scheme as directed by the Federal Government.

He said the corps members, throughout the three weeks orientation course had been engaged in activities such as military drills, Man o’ War activities, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development, lectures on topical issues, sports and social activities.

Jikamshi commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his fatherly disposition to the scheme, as well as the corps members for their cooperation, decorum, and hard work throughout the orientation course in spite of the difficult routine of maintaining coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you will be good ambassadors of the scheme at your places of primary assignment,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the closing ceremony was held in low key.